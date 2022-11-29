RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I don't like gob3 but the economy has forced me to start eating gob3' - Fameye

Selorm Tali

Fameye has proudly joined the Gob3 eaters association of Ghana against his will.

Fameye
Fameye

According to the award-winning Ghanaian musician, he doesn't enjoy eating gari and beans but the economic situation in Ghana has forced him to start eating the local dish popularly known as 'gob3'.

Recommended articles

I didn’t like ‘gob3’ but the state of the economy has now made me join the ‘gob3’ eaters’ association in Ghana," Fameye said whilst speaking on Luv FM.

Gobe (Gari and beans)
Gobe (Gari and beans) Pulse Ghana

Sharing his thoughts on the increasing hardship in Ghana, the 'Nothing I Get' singer said “now the prices of rice and even ‘gob3’ are ever-increasing which is why I added all of these in my song to tell my people to believe in God that he has done it already and it shall be well although things are hard in the country".

According to Fameye who is out with a new song titled 'Pressure', Ghana appears to be adversely affected by the global economic challenges and he is praying that the government would work to solve the hardships Ghanaians are experiencing.

Fameye's move to join the beans family comes to after former president, H.E John Dramani Mahama, lauded the 'Gobe Eaters Association' for being the backbone of the struggling Ghanaian economy.

"Let us consciulsy eat more of our local food like yam, local grains like maize, rice, our local rice, casava, beans, gob3," John Mahama said at a forum to address the Ghanaian economy and its challenges.

In the video below, he continued that "those of you of the gobe eaters association, you are doing very well for Ghana because you are saving Ghana very important critical foreign exchange".

According to the NDC presidential candidate for the 2020 elections, eating local food reduces demand for foreign currency.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Britney Boateng: U.S based Ghanaian singer shot dead by her sister-in-law

Britney Boateng: US-based Ghanaian singer shot dead by sister-in-law

Hajia 4Real

Hajia 4 Real is traumatised after UK arrest; GH Hyper gives latest update [Watch]

Sarkodie and Nasty C

He wouldn’t shake my hand - Nasty C reveals why he turned down Sarkodie's feature requests

Hajia 4 Reall finally breaks silence after her arrest in the UK (WATCH)

Hajia 4 Reall finally breaks silence over her arrest in the UK (WATCH)