'I don't like gob3 but the economy has forced me to start eating gob3' - Fameye

“I didn’t like ‘gob3’ but the state of the economy has now made me join the ‘gob3’ eaters’ association in Ghana," Fameye said whilst speaking on Luv FM.

Pulse Ghana

Sharing his thoughts on the increasing hardship in Ghana, the 'Nothing I Get' singer said “now the prices of rice and even ‘gob3’ are ever-increasing which is why I added all of these in my song to tell my people to believe in God that he has done it already and it shall be well although things are hard in the country".

According to Fameye who is out with a new song titled 'Pressure', Ghana appears to be adversely affected by the global economic challenges and he is praying that the government would work to solve the hardships Ghanaians are experiencing.

Fameye's move to join the beans family comes to after former president, H.E John Dramani Mahama, lauded the 'Gobe Eaters Association' for being the backbone of the struggling Ghanaian economy.

"Let us consciulsy eat more of our local food like yam, local grains like maize, rice, our local rice, casava, beans, gob3," John Mahama said at a forum to address the Ghanaian economy and its challenges.

In the video below, he continued that "those of you of the gobe eaters association, you are doing very well for Ghana because you are saving Ghana very important critical foreign exchange".