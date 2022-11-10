I knew 'Nana Toaso' would be controversial but I still stand by it - Sarkodie

"What I said he [Nana Addo] should 'toaso', I stand by it because I think I benefitted from Free Education directly and I have the right to say I endorse that because this is directly.

"My mom has these girls we've been supporting. At first, she would call, asking me to help. I am not saying it is much but just the fact that I am not even hearing that, it came from that place and I was specific about what I was endorsing," he disclosed.

The award-winning artiste has been at the receiving end of criticisms that his creative expression of sentiment against political ills has reduced.

His collaboration on Kuami Eugene’s ‘Happy Day’ song, raised eyebrows after he trumpeted the benefits of the NPP government’s flagship Free Senior High School programme.

In line with the economic crisis affecting the country lately, with cost of living skyrocketing and leading government to run to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout, some music lovers were hoping to get another epistle as characteristic of ‘The Highest’ which has never seen the light of day.