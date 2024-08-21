ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I make up to GHS7000 per month - Okada rider reveals he earns more than a banker

Dorcas Agambila

An okada rider has shared an eye-opening revelation about the financial potential of his profession, stating that he earns more than a banker.

Okada rider
Okada rider

According to the rider, he makes up to GHS7,000 per month through his work.

Recommended articles

The rider explained that his impressive earnings are achieved by diligently saving GHS200 daily from his income.

The conservation about who earn more in Ghana has been a topic for discussion recently, when informer sector workers claim to earn more than formal sect workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Philip, a former contestant on the popular Ghanaian dating show Date Rush, has revealed that he now works as a cleaner in the United Kingdom.

According to Philip, his job in the UK pays better than what many bankers earn in Ghana.

DateRush contestant now cleaner in UK, says 'it pays better than bankers in Ghana'
DateRush contestant now cleaner in UK, says 'it pays better than bankers in Ghana' DateRush contestant now cleaner in UK, says 'it pays better than bankers in Ghana' Pulse Ghana

He explained that while the transition from reality TV star to cleaner might seem unexpected to some, it has brought him financial stability and a better quality of life.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Ghana's economy is so bad right now and I think if you have the funds, travel. I prefer to be in the UK than in Ghana. Currently, in Ghana, there is 'dumsor' and the cost of transportation is high, but here the money I get is ten times what I get back home. Now, I'm working as a cleaner, and I can confidently say that it pays better than what many bankers earn in Ghana," Philip stated.

DateRush contestant now cleaner in UK, says 'it pays better than bankers in Ghana'
DateRush contestant now cleaner in UK, says 'it pays better than bankers in Ghana' DateRush contestant now cleaner in UK, says 'it pays better than bankers in Ghana' Pulse Ghana

He went on to highlight the stark contrast between the job market in Ghana and the opportunities available abroad.

Philip emphasised that while his job may not be glamorous, it provides him with a decent income and the ability to save and plan for the future.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akufo-Addo is the grandfather of incompetence – Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta cautions OliveTheBoy over performance at NDC event

PRISCILLA CHAN

Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with 7-foot statue of her

Gospel singer Nhyira Okyere Marfo

Late Team Eternity member's family addresses rumours surrounding her demise

Socrates Sarfo

Socrates Safo joins other celebrities in complaining of neglect after supporting NPP