According to the Kumawood actor, people need to remember, God created him the way he is for a reason, adding that they would have accorded him much respect if he was in their families.
I may not get to where I am if I was like you; Yaw Dabo to those who mock his height
Yaw Dabo, has responded to critics who disrespect him because of his diminutive stature.
“For those who insult me, maybe I am better than you. If I were in your family and I called you to do something for me, you probably would run to get it done. I would probably send you to get chairs if a funeral came home," he said.
“To the person insulting me, should there be a funeral in your house, the wealthiest person will make you carry the coffin. Look, I always say, before you insult someone, you need to look at yourself before rubbishing them,” he advised.
Admitting that his stature has propelled his success, Yaw Dabo added that "not everything you see with your eyes; you can talk about. This is advice to netizens who sit behind their phones and laptops to talk trash about other people".
“Not everything you see is as it seems. God had a reason for creating me this way, maybe if I were like you, I wouldn’t have gotten to where I am now, but then, since God created me this way, I am better than you,” he emphasized..
Detailing how facing many criticisms has shaped his understanding of life, the actor mentioned that he watches what he says about other people.
“I watch my mouth when saying things about other people. The Bible advises that men lock their mouths with padlocks because it could get them in trouble. The mouth can put you in trouble and this may lead you to say something ill about someone and later look for them to apologise but won’t find them,” he said.
