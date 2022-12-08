I may not get to where I am if I was like you; Yaw Dabo to those who mock his height

“For those who insult me, maybe I am better than you. If I were in your family and I called you to do something for me, you probably would run to get it done. I would probably send you to get chairs if a funeral came home," he said.

Yaw Dabo Pulse Ghana

“To the person insulting me, should there be a funeral in your house, the wealthiest person will make you carry the coffin. Look, I always say, before you insult someone, you need to look at yourself before rubbishing them,” he advised.

Admitting that his stature has propelled his success, Yaw Dabo added that "not everything you see with your eyes; you can talk about. This is advice to netizens who sit behind their phones and laptops to talk trash about other people".

“Not everything you see is as it seems. God had a reason for creating me this way, maybe if I were like you, I wouldn’t have gotten to where I am now, but then, since God created me this way, I am better than you,” he emphasized..

Detailing how facing many criticisms has shaped his understanding of life, the actor mentioned that he watches what he says about other people.