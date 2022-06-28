I named my daughter after you because you made me - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger to Delay

Known as Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger because of the role she played in the Afia Schwarzenegger television series, which was produced by Delay, she publicly narrated how Delay gave her a platform to showcase her talent. Korkor hailed Delay while trying hard to hold back her tears.

"Delay, you made me. I just can't describe how grateful I am because I was a nobody. You were the first person to rent an apartment for me when I came to Accra.

"I can proudly say that I owe a restaurant in Accra due to your influence. No wonder I named my daughter after you, Deloris Frimpong Manso. I love you Delay. you have done a lot for me. Right from my humble beginning at Nkwakaw, words will fail me if I talk about all you've done for me."

Delay shared the video of Korkor praising her on Monday, 27 June.

"Saturday night was good. Love you too @ellenasantekorkor. Grateful to God for connecting us! Elohim be praised always."

Korkor added that she will never stop saying how grateful she is Delay regardless of some comments by other former cast of the TV series who have suggested that they were used and underpaid during the production of the series.