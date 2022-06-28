I named my daughter after you because you made me - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger to Delay

Speaking at Delays 40th birthday, Korkor said she named her daughter after the Radio and TV host because of how she picked her from “nowhere” and guided to be where she is now.
Actress and business owner, Ellen Korkor Asante, has eulogized Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, for the immense support she has shown her.
Known as Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger because of the role she played in the Afia Schwarzenegger television series, which was produced by Delay, she publicly narrated how Delay gave her a platform to showcase her talent. Korkor hailed Delay while trying hard to hold back her tears.
"Delay, you made me. I just can't describe how grateful I am because I was a nobody. You were the first person to rent an apartment for me when I came to Accra.
"I can proudly say that I owe a restaurant in Accra due to your influence. No wonder I named my daughter after you, Deloris Frimpong Manso. I love you Delay. you have done a lot for me. Right from my humble beginning at Nkwakaw, words will fail me if I talk about all you've done for me."
Delay shared the video of Korkor praising her on Monday, 27 June.
"Saturday night was good. Love you too @ellenasantekorkor. Grateful to God for connecting us! Elohim be praised always."
Korkor added that she will never stop saying how grateful she is Delay regardless of some comments by other former cast of the TV series who have suggested that they were used and underpaid during the production of the series.
She became the lead character in the 'Afia Schwarzenegger' TV series after Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, who first played the Afia Schwarzenegger character, had a quarrel with Delay.
