I was not harassed in Cape Coast as reported – Kelvyn Boy explains what really happened – (WATCH)

“It wasn’t the way you saw it. People were saying I was being harassed. I wasn’t harassed.”

The singer explained that the organizers of the programme wanted him to perform at a later time whereas he wanted to do so immediately because he had another show.

“They wanted me to perform later but I wanted to perform that moment and go for another show. That was the misunderstanding.”

However, he indicated that “it wasn’t anything serious” as the issue was “sorted.”