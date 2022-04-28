I was not harassed in Cape Coast as reported – Kelvyn Boy explains what really happened – (WATCH)

The ‘Down Flat’ hitmaker said in an interview with Joy Entertainment that, what was seen in the viral video was not what it seemed.
Afrobeats singer, Kelvyn Brown, has debunked claims that he was manhandled at an event held at the Cape Coast University days ago.
“It wasn’t the way you saw it. People were saying I was being harassed. I wasn’t harassed.”
The singer explained that the organizers of the programme wanted him to perform at a later time whereas he wanted to do so immediately because he had another show.
“They wanted me to perform later but I wanted to perform that moment and go for another show. That was the misunderstanding.”
However, he indicated that “it wasn’t anything serious” as the issue was “sorted.”
About four days ago, a video surfaced on the internet that seemed the fast-rising music star was being blocked from leaving the UCC campus by some security officers.
