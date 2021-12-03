'I will not marry again in my life' - Xandy Kamel speaks on first failed marriage (WATCH)

Speaking on what next now, Xandy in a conversation with Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix, is saying that "I don't want a boyfriend, all I need now is money. She explains that "a boyfriend is not necessary. No no no, I don't need a man".

Pulse Ghana

"In fact, I don't want to have anything to do with marriage. I will never remarry," she added.

"I agree that this is my first failed marriage but how many times should I marry? I just want to have fun, explore and make money, travel, spend money and enjoy life, eat good food.. just be me," she said.

Questioned on how she will be getting a man to warm her bed, she said "sleeping around isn't fun, what if I contract a sexually transmitted disease...I won't be in any relationship, I will not marry again in my life... I feel I will be distracted again".