He placed this huge ‘bounty’ on the controversial TV personality and actress following her recent comments and attacks on the Kantanka family.

A few days ago, Afia Schwarzenegger took to social media to brand Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka and his son, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr., as 'gays' for allowing Kantanka TV host, Mona Gucci, entertain her ‘enemies’ on her show.

Afia Schwarzenegger said Mona allowed her ‘enemies’, Mzbel and Nana Tonardo, to insult her father on her show and any attempt to reach out to the producers of the show to take them off air proved futile.

So, in her response, she branded Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka – founder of Kantanka Automobile and Kantanka TV – and his son Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr – CEO of Kantanka Automobile – as gays on her Instagram page.

Reacting to this, Yogie Doggy, who is now based in the United Kingdom, threatened to attack Afia Schwarzenegger for making such ‘negative comments’ about Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

He also promised to pay 2000 Pounds to any woman in Ghana who can beat Afia Schwarzenegger to a pulp.

“I'm older than Afia Schwarzenegger and secondly, she has nothing more than me,” he said in a video he shared on his Instagram page. “I’m offering an amount of 2,000 Pounds to any strong Ghanaian woman who can grab Afia Schwarzenegger and beat her to a pulp. I am ready to risk it all.”

He said he is offering such amount because Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka saved his life when he was a kid.

“I almost died when I was young. It was Apostle Safo who placed his hands on my head and healed me when I was seriously ill. That man saved my life.”

Watch the full video below.