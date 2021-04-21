I'm happy that court granted Akuapem Poloo bail - John Dumelo speaks (VIDEO)

Speaking about the new development, John Dumelo said in an Instagram video that he suggested that Akuapem Poloo can be granted bail after her sentencing but was ‘lambasted’ on social media.

“I made a post on Twitter talking about the fact that what her lawyers needed to do at that time was to be able to apply for bail pending an appeal and that would get her out of prison,” he said, “A lot of people lambasted me, saying I didn't know what I was talking about and all sorts of things.”

“But what they didn't know was that under the criminal and other offences Act 30, a person may be granted bail after conviction pending an appeal. It’s an application made by an accused person after his conviction and pending an appeal against the conviction. Bail pending appeal has been described by the courts to be very unusual.”

“The courts are thus always cautious to grant bail pending an appeal. There are circumstances under which bail pending an appeal may be granted by the courts. These are set out in Fynn & Ano v The Rep [1971] 2 GLR 433.”

He thanked the court for granting bail and prayed that the judges handing the case would tamper justice with mercy.

“Going by this, it is common knowledge and an open procedure that you can get bail after you have been convicted and sentenced. I'm happy that court has granted bail. I just hope and pray that the court would tamper justice with mercy.”