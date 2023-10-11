International Day of the Girl Child: 6 girls flying high Ghana's flag

Our spotlight gleams on extraordinary young women who embody leadership and resilience.:

1. DJ Switch (Erica Tandoh)

At the tender age of seven, DJ Switch conquered the stage, winning TV3's Talented Kids. A multi-talented entertainer, she DJs, sings, raps, dances, acts, and delivers motivational speeches. She's graced international stages, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's Goalkeepers event in NYC and the World Bank Africa Society Symposium.

2. Naakeyat Dramani

A poetic prodigy, Naakeyat won hearts on the 10th season of Talented Kidz. Fluent in Hausa, Fanti, and English, she mesmerizes audiences with her multilingual recitations, even performing before the President of Ghana and the UK's High Commissioner.

3. Afronitaaa (Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah)

From Wesley Girls' Senior High School to the University of Ghana, Afronitaaa discovered her dance prowess at 12. She's danced with Ghanaian music stars, won awards like Best Actor Influencer at Pulse Influencer Awards, and secured endorsements from major brands.

4. Endurance Grand (Endurance Dzigbordi Dedzo)

A Ghanaian dancer with Nigerian roots, Endurance Grand is celebrated as one of Africa's finest. Bestowed with awards like Best Dance Influencer in Ghana, she captivates audiences with her exceptional talent, reaching fans across the continent.

5. Samara Osae-Asare

At just 11, Samara hosts TV3's Kidz Arena, conducting insightful interviews with global celebrities like Usher, Letitia Michelle Wright, Erykah Badu, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, and more. This young host contributes to the awareness of Ghana and Africa, one interview at a time.

6. Francisca Lamine

Making history at the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz, Francisca led Keta SHTS to the finals, securing admission to Harvard Medical School on a full scholarship. A trailblazer, her academic excellence and historic NSMQ performance showcase the heights young girls can reach.

