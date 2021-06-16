RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Invest in bullion vans, not plush offices - Nana Aba tells Ghanaian banks

David Mawuli

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has urged Ghanaian banks to ditch plush banking halls for better bullion vans.

Her comments come after a police officer was fatally shot a few days ago.

On June 14, 2021, a police officer, Emmanuel Osei and a hawker, Afua Badu, were attacked by a group of armed robbers who trailed a bullion van in a taxi and on a motorbike and upon arrival at a less crowded location, fired at random, killing them instantly.

Speaking about the tragic event, the GH One news anchor said it’s time for Ghanaian banks to invest in bullion vans instead of spending on ‘plush offices and headquarters in expensive locations.’

She said Ghanaian banks should ‘prioritise the security of the people who work for you.’

Nana Aba Namoah made this call on Twitter yesterday.

“Dear Ghanaian banks, A. invest in bullion vans. It shouldn’t just be about your plush offices in expensive locations. B. Prioritise security of the people who work for you. It’s not only about your plush head offices. Do better, Ghanaian banks. Do better,” she tweeted.

Some of her tweeps agreed, others did not.

“Na Bank of Ghana ankasa do they have some at all..Moreover the police service too have their part to play...the policeman in question was not wearing a common helmet and a bullet proof vest mpo,” a Twitter user commented.

Another user commented: “I don’t know why some of you are blaming the bank. It’s not the first this is happening. If a minister is traveling, you could see how many escort he or she gets, you asked one officer to escort the state’s money now he’s dead and you blaming the bank of having bad bullion van.”

