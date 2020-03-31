She joined the likes of Shatta Wale, Criss Waddle, Gloria Sarfo, Maccasio and others to take this cause but hers came days before the Government of Ghana declared a partial fortnight lockdown.

She donated the items to women at Texpo Market, Spintex, Accra, and took the chance to explain how the pandemic spreads and what should be done to curb it.

The “Princess Tyra” actress also took the women through proper hand washing procedure and advised them to observe social distancing.

She shared the video of her donation on her Instagram page with the caption: “As an actress I make it a point to always give back to society in one way or the other. The coronavirus outbreak (Covid-19) has taken the world by surprise and it’s almost like the entire world is upside down so a little act of kindness is expected of every citizen of the world. This took place a few days before the lockdown.”

Watch her donation video below.