Jackline Mensah escapes death in fire disaster at home (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian TikTok star, Jackline Mensah, is thankful for life after her house caught fire last night.

The content creator's house caught fire whilst she was taking her bath. The fire is said to have started in her home studio. Speaking about narrowly escaping death, she said "I nearly lost my life last night".

Detailing how the incident happened, she said "I was taking my shower when my house caught fire suddenly, starting from my studio. Really can’t explain how I feel now. And He that is in me is greater than he that is in the world. I am alive".

The Ghanaian TikTok star updated her fans about the incident with a video of herself wearing a bathrobe that has been coloured by ashes and smoke from the fire.

In another post, she adds that some few stuff at her got burnt. "A few stuff got burnt but thank God I wasn’t sleeping or even stepped out of the house. I’d have turned to ashes. I’m still shocked," she wrote.

Fans and followers of the content creator have since been sympathizing with her. "Awwww sorry @jackline_mensah. God will replace you soonest," broadcaster, Sammy Baah Flex said. "Hey very sorry about that. "Relax and don't overthink ok. God is good," actor Clemento Suarez added.

A fan, @ny_cherry_ whilst commenting on her post on Instagram said "I'm glad you still have life you will get multiples of what you have lost dear" with her colleague TikTok star, Asantewaa adding that "so sorry Jacky.. Thank God for your life".

