Jackline Mensah escapes death in fire disaster at home (VIDEO)

Detailing how the incident happened, she said "I was taking my shower when my house caught fire suddenly, starting from my studio. Really can’t explain how I feel now. And He that is in me is greater than he that is in the world. I am alive".

The Ghanaian TikTok star updated her fans about the incident with a video of herself wearing a bathrobe that has been coloured by ashes and smoke from the fire.

In another post, she adds that some few stuff at her got burnt. "A few stuff got burnt but thank God I wasn’t sleeping or even stepped out of the house. I’d have turned to ashes. I’m still shocked," she wrote.

Fans and followers of the content creator have since been sympathizing with her. "Awwww sorry @jackline_mensah. God will replace you soonest," broadcaster, Sammy Baah Flex said. "Hey very sorry about that. "Relax and don't overthink ok. God is good," actor Clemento Suarez added.