The actor, now a politician, has acquired Masters in Law. John Dumelo shared the news on social media with a photo of himself in his Academic Gown.
John Dumelo grabs 3rd Masters as he graduates with Masters in Law from Legon
John Dumelo has bagged another Masters as he is among the new graduates from the University of Ghana, Legon.
"I graduated with a Masters Degree in Law(Natural Resources) from the University of Ghana law school today. To God be the Glory!! #idey4u #3rdmasters #PraiseGod #UGCongregation," he wrote.
John Dumelo has been known an A-list Ghanaian actor and an entrepreneur into farming. In the 2020 general elections in Ghana, he contested for the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
However, he lost the contest to Lydia Seyram Alhassan of the NPP in a heated contest, John Dumelo lost with 2073 votes as the then sitting NPP MP garnered 39,851 votes while John Dumelo came in second with 37,778 votes.
The actor is contesting the election again in the upcoming 2024 general elections. According John, through hard work in the constituency which is known to be a stronghold for the incumbent New Patriotic Party, he managed to bridge the gap between himself and the sitting member of parliament Lydia Seyram Alhassan in the last election.
"2024 is a must-win in Ayawaso West Wuogon. As a parliamentary candidate in 2020, we closed the gap from 10,000 to under just 1,900 through hard work. It’s time to take the seat,” Dumelo wrote on Facebook earlier this year, adding that “Let’s all get involved.”
