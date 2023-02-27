John Dumelo returns to contest Ayawaso West Wuogon seat after consulting God

“After an extensive consultation with my God, my family and our party faithfuls in Ayawaso West Wuogon! This’s the second coming. #Still IDey4you,” he tweeted.

The announcement comes to trash speculations that the actor is likely to contest for a seat in the Volta Region. The rumour thickened after his close friend, Fred Nuamah also announced that he is contesting the NDC primaries.

The actor who doubles as the CEO of Ghana Movie Awards picked forms to contest in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is expected to hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023, to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 elections.