The Ghanaian actor took to social media to disclose that he will contest the NDC parliamentary primaries in the Ayawaso West Wugon. According to John, he has decided to run after consulting God, his family and the NDC supporters.
John Dumelo returns to contest Ayawaso West Wuogon seat after consulting God
John Setor Dumelo has announced his intention to return to the ballot paper as a parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.
“After an extensive consultation with my God, my family and our party faithfuls in Ayawaso West Wuogon! This’s the second coming. #Still IDey4you,” he tweeted.
The announcement comes to trash speculations that the actor is likely to contest for a seat in the Volta Region. The rumour thickened after his close friend, Fred Nuamah also announced that he is contesting the NDC primaries.
The actor who doubles as the CEO of Ghana Movie Awards picked forms to contest in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is expected to hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023, to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 elections.
John's annoucemment has sparked reactions online following how he gave his then-competitor, Lydia Seyram Alahassan, a tough and fierce competition. The then-incumbent MP garnered 39,851 votes on NPP's ticket while NDC’s Dumelo came in second with 37,778.
