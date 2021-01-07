The house of Ghana's legislative body was thrown into chaos by MPs during the voting process to elect a new speaker of parliament. NPP's MP for the Tema West constituency, Carlos Ahenkorah, during the counting snatched and flee with ballot papers.

The act caused a scuffle as some NDC MPs gave him a hot chase in the house that scene comes to add to other chaotic scenes on the night. "Grown educated individuals with children, fighting! in one of the highest law-making space in our country," Joselyn Dumas wrote.

Her comment which comes off as a reaction to what ensued in the house, she added that "Ghana Flag of Ghana is highly revered for our respect for the seat of government, democratic system & impeccable composure in Parliament," adding that "I am soo disappointed!".

The Ghanaian actress shared her opinion on Twitter and most of her couldn't help but agree with her as they equally chastised the Members of Parliament for conducting themselves in such a lawless manner.

However, other tweeps argue that such scenes as well even happen in UK parliament. "My dear friend, it happens in the UK Parliament. We're not strangers," a twitter user, Adjetey Cleland tweeted.

See more reactions to her tweet below.