The incident occurred today (June 22) in Ashaiman during the launch of a product.

A video which has gone viral shows the former Burniton Music Group signee being jammed by the alleged bodyguard of Stonebwoy.

He was quick to escape more damages by exiting the shop where the product launch was being held.

Shortly after the incident, Kelvyn Boy took to social media to rant — alleging that someone sent the bodyguard to beat him up.

“You send people make dem come beat me? You think say Ashaiman be your own ?” his first tweet after the incident stated.

He continued: “The moment you start fight me norr wey you Loose”.

“You Dey fear me ... ? Your thing make beans” he added.