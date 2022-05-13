Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey reacts to Kendrick Lamar's visit to Ghana

The reports carried photos and videos of Lamar supposedly with his entourage calmly seated at the lounge area of the restaurant in Accra, Osu.

The photos garnered lots of reactions and sparked a lot of conversations on social media, Twitter precisely. A lot of the reactions expressed peoples excitement about Kendrick's visit whilst others were curious to know the motive behind his arrival.

One of the photos shared on Twitter caught the attention of Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, who retweeted the post on his timeline.

He simply urged Ghana to go higher as he captioned "Go" and attached the Ghanaian flag to it.