Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey reacts to Kendrick Lamar's visit to Ghana

Daniel Nti

Ghanaians netizens are not the only ones who seem elated about American rapper, Kendrick Lamar's arrival in Ghana as other foreign tabloids and personalities across the globe have reacted to his visit.

Jack Dorsey
Jack Dorsey

Award-winning American rapper Kendrick Lamar was reported to have been spotted in Ghana on Pulse.com.gh after photos of him relaxing at Capitol, a popular restaurant in Accra.

The reports carried photos and videos of Lamar supposedly with his entourage calmly seated at the lounge area of the restaurant in Accra, Osu.

The photos garnered lots of reactions and sparked a lot of conversations on social media, Twitter precisely. A lot of the reactions expressed peoples excitement about Kendrick's visit whilst others were curious to know the motive behind his arrival.

One of the photos shared on Twitter caught the attention of Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, who retweeted the post on his timeline.

He simply urged Ghana to go higher as he captioned "Go" and attached the Ghanaian flag to it.

Jack Dorsey's love for Ghana has always been an evident after his visit to Ghana in 2019 for the 'Year Of Return'. Dorsey chose Ghana to be the headquarters of Twitter's operations in Africa Two years after his visit.

