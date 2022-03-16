KK Fosu has Shatta Wale’s picture in his bathroom: this is why (Watch)

Shatta Wale’s musical career started in the early 2000s. Known as Bandana then, his 2004 recording "Moko Hoo" was nominated for a Ghana Music Award.

After almost a decade of inactivity, he resurfaced with a bang in 2014 when he released Dancehall King, one his most popular songs till date.

In that year, he peaked to number 38 on ETV’s "Top 100 Most Influential Ghanaian" Awards chart. Since then, he has appeared consistently on the chart.

He was ranked "Most Influential Musician" on social media in 2017. Shatta Wale won 11 awards at the 2019 3 Music Awards ceremony - a record for a dancehall artist to in Ghana.

Although he was a force to reckon with in times past with hit songs such as "Sudwe", "Anadwo Yede", "6'oclock", “Akonoba" and "Toffee", KK Fosu indicated that he is in awe as to how Shatta is still going strong as one of Ghana’s best artistes.

He revealed he has a huge photo of Shatta Wale in his bathroom. This, according to him, reminds him there is still hope for his comeback after years of his disappearance from the music industry.

“Shatta is big, he is not easy. He is my symbol of hope. I have his picture pasted big in my bathhouse. You know why? Anytime I raise my head while bathing, it reminds me that I have hope that I can also make it like him because I started with him,” he said.