RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kuami Eugene cautions lookalikes against impersonating him for money

Authors:

Daniel Nti

The 2020 VGMA Artist Of The Year, Kuami Eugene, has warned his lookalikes to desist from impersonating him.

Ghana Kuammi Eugene
Ghana Kuammi Eugene

Multiple-award winning artiste, Kuami Eugene, has communicated his dislike for look-alikes who tend to impersonate him for monetary purposes.

Recommended articles

According to the ‘Fire’ hitmaker, it is appreciative to have young people aspire to be like him, however, it is an issue when people take advantage of this flatter to for their monetary gains.

Kuami Eugene cautioned such persons during an interview in Kumasi on YFM. The artist Eugene asserted that it is criminal for someone to take advantage of other people’s work and intellectual property.

“It’s just beautiful to have almost every young boy growing up wanting to be like you. People want to sound like me, dress like me but the only problem is when people start going in for money and impersonate me. When someone goes out there to make money off your hard work or sweat, that’s when it’s illegal,” he stated.

The Lynx Entertainment signee stated that there are benefits to having young people aspire to be like him.

This follows a recent viral video of two impersonators who were seen performing KiDi and Kuami Eugene’s songs at a private event. The two men had a striking resemblance with the musicians and had styled up to match the brand look of these artiste.

The viral video had mixed reactions from Ghanaians and netizens across the nation. Many were however concerned, stating that the two men were taking advantage of KiDi and Kuami Eugene.

Authors:

Daniel Nti Daniel Nti A photo model turned lifestyle writer with an eye for fashion trends, world cultures, languages, food, oceans, wild spaces and urban places by nature.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Hajia Bintu challenges Bhaddie Kelly with new TikTok video (WATCH)

Hajia Bintu challenges Bhaddie Kelly

Bhaddie Kelly: Ghanaian boys go crazy over Togolese TikToker for being 'perfect' (VIDEOS)

TikTok star Bhaddie Kelly

Video of Joyce Blessing drunk and professing love to her man surfaces online (WATCH)

Joyce Blessing

Samini's effort to humiliate UG gateman fail; social media users call him out

.