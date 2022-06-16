Kuami Eugene cautions lookalikes against impersonating him for money

According to the ‘Fire’ hitmaker, it is appreciative to have young people aspire to be like him, however, it is an issue when people take advantage of this flatter to for their monetary gains.

Kuami Eugene cautioned such persons during an interview in Kumasi on YFM. The artist Eugene asserted that it is criminal for someone to take advantage of other people’s work and intellectual property.

“It’s just beautiful to have almost every young boy growing up wanting to be like you. People want to sound like me, dress like me but the only problem is when people start going in for money and impersonate me. When someone goes out there to make money off your hard work or sweat, that’s when it’s illegal,” he stated.

The Lynx Entertainment signee stated that there are benefits to having young people aspire to be like him.

This follows a recent viral video of two impersonators who were seen performing KiDi and Kuami Eugene’s songs at a private event. The two men had a striking resemblance with the musicians and had styled up to match the brand look of these artiste.