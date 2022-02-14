According to Nana Opoku Kwarteng, his daughter who died four years ago was in his house and made her presence be felt. In an interview with Adom FM, he said the late Ebony turned his TV set on to his surprise.
'Late Ebony Reigns came home and on my TV' - Father claims in new interview (WATCH)
The Father of late Ebony Reign has disclosed that his daughter has visited his home.
“She was there. She came home and I could feel her. The television came on by itself and the channel that came on was talking about her life. I knew she was trying to send us a message so I called the others to come and see,” he said.
He details that this happened on the day the family of the late Ghanaian singer marked her 4th-year commemoration.
"On the 8th she came home. She wanted the people in the house to know she has arrived. Before we went to the cemetery, I was arranging a few things. I have two halls – one down and up," he recounted.
"I went up and the moment I got there, the TV came on by itself. So I made everyone aware of her presence. We couldn’t see her physically but I think she announced herself. The TV channel too proved she was the one who did that," Mr Opoku Kwarteng added in the video below.
Ebony Reigns was remembered by her family as they paid a glowing homage to her at her graveside at the Osu Cemetery last week, February 8, 2022, which marks exactly four years since she was killed in an accident.
She died with two people, a friend, Franky Kuri, and a military man, Francis Atsu Vondee, who was serving as her security. However, the driver of the vehicle survived the accident after sustaining injuries.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh