'Late Ebony Reigns came home and on my TV' - Father claims in new interview (WATCH)

“She was there. She came home and I could feel her. The television came on by itself and the channel that came on was talking about her life. I knew she was trying to send us a message so I called the others to come and see,” he said.

Family of late Ebony Reigns hold 4th-year commemoration Pulse Ghana

He details that this happened on the day the family of the late Ghanaian singer marked her 4th-year commemoration.

"On the 8th she came home. She wanted the people in the house to know she has arrived. Before we went to the cemetery, I was arranging a few things. I have two halls – one down and up," he recounted.

"I went up and the moment I got there, the TV came on by itself. So I made everyone aware of her presence. We couldn’t see her physically but I think she announced herself. The TV channel too proved she was the one who did that," Mr Opoku Kwarteng added in the video below.

Ebony Reigns was remembered by her family as they paid a glowing homage to her at her graveside at the Osu Cemetery last week, February 8, 2022, which marks exactly four years since she was killed in an accident.