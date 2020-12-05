On Saturday, November 14, 2020, the two appeared on Nana Ama McBrown’s ‘United Showbiz’ programme on UTV alongside other Kumawood stars like Akrobeto, Bill Asamoah, Mercy Asiedu, Vivian Jill Lawrence and Ellen White Kyei to discuss the state of the film industry in Ghana and other matters.

However, the show didn’t end as planned – things got heated midway through the show.

It all started when the host, McBrown, asked Lil Win about his upcoming “Cocoa Season” TV series and why he recently said that some Kumawood stars have refused to appear in the series.

Lil Win stated that some of his colleague actors haven’t made themselves available after all his efforts, but Bill Asamoah stepped in to say the comedian had not done the right thing.

Bill Asamoah claimed that the right approach was for Lil Win to contact those people who are yet to feature in the TV series with scripts for them to see whether they will accept or reject.

Kwaku Manu immediately joined the convo after Lil Min mentioned his name as one of the actors he had approached to join his TV series.

In Kwaku Manu’s response, he wondered why his colleague will go to social media with such utterances.

Things quickly escalated, leading to a back and forth between the two old friends.

When tempers were calmed by the host, Kwaku Manu warned Lil Win to take his time and stop rushing in life because he was just a small boy and must not think that he was richer than anybody.

Since then, the two haven’t been on good terms nor seen together.

But last Friday, they surprised fans when they joined a peace walk from the Accra Mall to Ashaley Botwe and used the opportunity to settle their differences.

Watch the two walk together for the first time after their ‘fight’ on TV