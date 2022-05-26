Lil Win impregnated me at age 14; ex-wife breaks silence on actor's new marriage (WATCH)

Lil Win's new wife is said to be based in America. The lovers held their traditional marriage ceremony at a private venue which saw in attendance various personalities from the Entertainment Industry.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

According to Patricia Afriyie, who confirms she has heard of her ex-husband's new marriage, she goes way back with him because the actor first impregnated her when she was just fourteen years old.

In an interview sighted by pulse.com.gh, Ms. Afriyie, recounted that she met the Kumawood superstar at the time when he was an underground actor and a shoe seller. She revealed that she had a miscarriage at age 14 and had two kids shortly after.

Lil Win and children Pulse Ghana

“I was 14 years when Lil Win and I started being intimate. He met me when I was 14 and we started dating. I was a class 6 student. I was in school till JHS 3 when I became pregnant. I was pregnant with my first child at that time," she said.

She continued that "prior to that I got pregnant at age 14 and had a miscarriage. I gave birth to our firstborn at the age of 15. Then seven months later I got pregnant with the second born".

Detailing life with Lil Win before his breakthrough, she recounted that “we’ve been through a lot of hurdles since I met him. There were times we had to soak and drink gari before going to bed. People even tried to advise me against him. They tried to stop me from dating him but I had hope that things will get better. I met him when he was an upcoming actor and a shoe seller.”

Pulse Ghana

Ms Patricia Afriyie also alleged that Kumawood actress, Sandra Ababio was the cause of their split. "I saw her nude photos on Lil Win's phone, that was when I believed what I was told that she was dating him".