"Davido just unfollowed me, to make it easier for him, I just blocked him. Loyalty is talent," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. In another post, he said, "I’m not the type of nigga that will type to niggas, bring screenshots about the past and shit, but if I'm there for you, you should be there for me, it’s simple."

Few hours ago today, 16th May 2024, Medikal has disclosed that Mayorkun has also unfollowed him. "Mayorkun just unfollowed me as well, I no get any problem with am,I understand his Loyalty," he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In a post, a tweep reminded him that the Nigerian singer equally deserves blocking as well. Medikal replied the post saying "Nobody Above blocking" and attached a screen shot that shows he has blocked Mayorkun.

Medikal blocks Mayorkun for unfollowing him

It's unclear what exact circumstance made Mayorkun unfollow Medikal, but fans believe it is related to the developments and debate emanating from Sarkodie's 'Brag' track.

On the track, King Sark fired shots at Wizkid, Davido, Asake, and Black Sherif to claim supremacy as he said he started making waves in the African music space before they all surfaced.

The song sparked a reaction from Nigerians. In the heat of the social media banter, Nigerian rapper Dremo Drizzy, affiliated with Davido, decided to boldly and single-handedly carry his country's cross by dropping a diss track to Sarkodie.

On the diss track endorsed by Davido, Dremo addressed Sarkodie as 'delusional', calling him 'Baba Dudu'. "Baba Dudu, it's not how far, it's how well, so we don't really care if you came before Wiz, OBO, Burna Boy, Asake, and Black Sherif. Every name you mentioned is doing better ... focus on Medikal, Shatta Wale, and co," he rapped.

Medikal stirred the pot in the ongoing musical rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria with a series of bold statements on X (formerly Twitter). Medikal claimed dominance in the rap scene, suggesting that competing with a less accomplished rapper is hardly a challenge.

“If it's rap, forget it, Ghana has it.... One of the hardest tasks about beef is replying to a rapper with zero achievements. Where do you even start from? Lol ... Dremo is just having fun, let him," Medikal posted.

He didn't stop there; Medikal also boasted about his financial status compared to Nigerian artist Asake, claiming to be wealthier. Notably, Medikal's comments did not directly involve Nigerian superstar Davido, yet the latter's decision to unfollow and block Medikal has puzzled fans and commentators alike, adding a layer of intrigue to the beef.

This episode is part of a broader trend of escalating tensions between some Ghanaian and Nigerian artists, with Mayorkun becoming the latest to be drawn into the fray.