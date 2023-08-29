Some music enthusiasts have been demanding the filling of large entertainment venues, winning international awards like Grammys, dominating international music charts and others.
Ghanaian music slowly losing its touch due to too much pressure - Medikal
Ghanaian rapper, Medikal has waded in on the never ending debate about Ghanaian music going on in the country.
The pressure stems from Nigerian music’s recent success and dominance where its artists have been filling the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena, winning Grammys and topping charts such as Billboards.
In a tweet, the “Omo Ada” hitmaker noted that the focus seems to have changed from entertainment to targets or goal-setting.
He emphasized that the music business is not competition, urging fans and industry players to limit their pressure and expectations on the artists.
The “AMG” rapper believes the prime focus of music is for entertainment, however, that seems not to be the goal at the moment as the focus has shifted to a targeted goal.
“Ghana music is slowly losing its touch and sauce due to loads of pressure exerted by certain group of people. The focus of fun and entertainment is gradually being swayed from entertainment to a target/goal.N/B Music Nobi competition,” Medikal wrote.
The debate concerning the two West African countries’ music seems to have gained more traction following newbie Asake's recent historic feat in London where he filled the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena and also entered the venue in a helicopter.
