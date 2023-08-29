Ghanaian music slowly losing its touch due to too much pressure - Medikal

The pressure stems from Nigerian music’s recent success and dominance where its artists have been filling the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena, winning Grammys and topping charts such as Billboards.

In a tweet, the “Omo Ada” hitmaker noted that the focus seems to have changed from entertainment to targets or goal-setting.

He emphasized that the music business is not competition, urging fans and industry players to limit their pressure and expectations on the artists.

The “AMG” rapper believes the prime focus of music is for entertainment, however, that seems not to be the goal at the moment as the focus has shifted to a targeted goal.

“Ghana music is slowly losing its touch and sauce due to loads of pressure exerted by certain group of people. The focus of fun and entertainment is gradually being swayed from entertainment to a target/goal.N/B Music Nobi competition,” Medikal wrote.