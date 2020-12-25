Last night, the American rapper started trending on Ghana Twitter over reports that he is coming to Ghana. This was after he reacted to a post about an event which is scheduled to happen in the country.

The said event is being together by Kelvin Mensah aka PJ Kev, a well known Ghanaian Private jet broker who is based in the U.S but currently in Ghana. Reacting to Kelvin's post about his event, Meek Mill wrote on his Instastory "get me a jet I'm coming".

Meek Mill's Instastory post about coming to Ghana

Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj

The rapper who once dated Nicki Minaj, later shared a screenshot of his name trending on Ghana Twitter over his Instastory post and tweeted " trending in Ghana aye .... who gone get me a fresh bike to ride is all I wanna know?".

Meek Mills tweets about trending in Ghana

This fueled the speculation that a saw a Ghana blog reporting that "Confirmed: American Rapper and Business Mogul Meek Mill is coming to Ghana for the #UPPFEST Party". The tweet caught the attention of rapper who replied: "Didn’t say that yet lol".

However, this is not the first time Meek Mill has expressed interest in visiting Ghana. In 2019, the rapper known for his love for riding bikes tweeted "I'm trynna ride bikes on the beaches in Ghana too".

Meek Mill;s tweet about riding bikes in Ghana

There have been other times too when the American rapper spoke about visiting Ghana, so it's obvious the peaceful West African country known for its historic sites of tourism relating to the infamous slave trade and more.

So you can expect Meek in Ghana someday but he is just not sure when yet.