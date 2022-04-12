Meet the man who has sued Black Sherif and his demands from the court (PHOTOS)

Shadrach Agyei Owusu is a businessman and the acclaimed CEO of Waynes Chavis Consult - a company that has no details online after checks by pulse.com.gh.

However, Mr Agyei Owusu is said to be a successful businessman. According to reports, he came into the life of the 'Money' singer to support him after his career started receiving attention.

Mr Agyei Owusu willingly offered Black Sherif accommodation in his house and allowed him to use his cars for day to day rounds. Accordingly, their relationship grew into a business that has seen him reportedly signing a contract with Black Sherif.

Things, however, turned sour between the two parties over a breach of contract. As such, the CEO of Waynes Chavis Consult who has never spoken publicly about the issue has dragged Black Sherif to court.

In his suit, he is praying to the court to stop Black Sherif from accepting offers to perform his songs at shows or any event.

"An order of injunction to restrain the Defendant/ Respondent, his agents, assigns, workmen and associates from performing at events or entering into agreements to perform at events or otherwise exploit his music and image without recourse to the Plaintiff/ Applicant," the writ of summons said.

As the plaintiff in this suit, he is also seeking "an order for the preservation of all funds that has accrued to the Defendant/Respondent from online streaming platforms and other revenue sources. An order for the appointment of a Receiver to receive any and all funds that may accrue to the Defendant/ Respondent from the use and exploitation of his music and image".

So far, Black Sherif and his management have not responded to the suit yet that has been filed yesterday at an Accra High Court.

