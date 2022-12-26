All I know is that God touched me – Moesha speaks about being born-again

She also changed her name to Maurecia, before deleting all the racy photos on her various social media platforms.

Opening up about her repentance, the socialite said it wasn’t staged, explaining that she was touched by God.

“I was in a relationship with somebody that I was not supposed to be in a relationship with,” Moesha said on the Delay Show, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“And God touched me. And I went to Victoria Michaels’ brother’s church. And I felt the presence of God and it was so deep.

“I never felt like that in any church before. All I know is that God lives in that church and God touched me."

Also touching on a viral video of her weeping and surrendering to God, Moesha said someone put “wee” in her drink, which made her hallucinate.

“I had a few drinks with some friends that made me see things in a different way. All I felt was that I realized I was really seeing so many things that were not really making sense to me. And all of a sudden, I just started weeping,” she said.

“And I felt this spirit all over my body and all of a sudden, I started feeling closer to God and God just kept making me feel powerful and special. And I just started speaking about God, called all my family members preaching to them.”

The actress added: “I just started seeing things, saying things to my family members and friends that were their real stories and I knew that God was really inside me.”

“The drink had hard drugs. I read something like it had weed; they just say hard drugs. Everyone that had that drink had similar reactions and everybody got better. I felt the presence of God and it’s been like that till now.”