'I am not all that' - Moesha finally addresses leaked audio of P.A and Salma Mumin

“The Nigerian senator gave her everything. She was going to Nigeria and missed her flight. She called her the next day to apologise and saw the man amid occult rituals. She saw blood all over him," he said.

Moesha Boduong and her PA Nelson Pulse Ghana

The P.A identified as Nelson, continued that "the senator warned Moesha not to tell anyone but she couldn't shut her mouth. She went to church to confess and started shouting. She told the pastor about it.”

The leaked audio above sparked controversies whilst Moesha's family and friends moved in to take her away from the spotlight for treatment. Actress Salma Mumin was also accused of leaking the audio to tarnish Moesha's image over their beef.

Following her return to social media, the actress is finally addressing the leaked audio. A report by peacefmonline.com has quoted her to have said that "all that Nelson said were fabricated stories and I would personally invite him to an interview and make him publicly confess to the general public".

In an interview said to have been granted to Eugene Safo Nkansah, the actress reportedly added that "I am never all that my PA said about me .I only accept the story about Salma because ...she openly fought me online for the whole world to see .God is king” .

Moesha and Salma who were once close friends are known nemesis to each other. The two actress continuously shaded each other online over their fall out.

Salma Mumin and Moesha Boduong Pulse Ghana