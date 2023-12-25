From abortions to romance scams; here are the most controversial celeb moments of 2023 [Pulse Picks]

As we wrap up the year 2023, we are taking a look at those moments that got everyone talking.

Below are the top moments that got people talking online and offline, as selected by the Pulse Celebrity Desk:

1.Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie' s abortion saga

ADVERTISEMENT

The talented actress released her memoir, “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,” on Sunday, June 18, 2023 where she opened up about a significant chapter in her life that involves renowned rapper Sarkodie.

Chapter 8 of the book sheds light on their past relationship, disclosing an alleged pregnancy and subsequent abortion back in 2010.

Yvonne Nelson’s candid account takes readers on a journey through her personal experiences and emotions during that time.

She describes Sarkodie as a talented up-and-coming musician with immense potential to become a major artist in Ghana and beyond. However, the future seemed uncertain, and Sarkodie was still navigating his way through the complexities of life.

As readers delve into “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,” they gained a deeper understanding of the actress’s journey and the complexities of her past relationship with Sarkodie.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in the shocking turn of events, Sarkodie in a “Try Me.” track, shared his side of the story regarding his past relationship with Yvonne Nelson.

The song, which has some very strong content characterized was released on June 28, 2023, at 1:4 am while most Ghanaians had retired to bed.

The ‘Can't Let You' singer shared the link to the song on his YouTube channel via a tweet.

In the new song, he addressed the controversy surrounding Yvonne Nelson's memoir, where she mentioned him as the father of an unborn child but claimed he shirked his responsibilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

She wrote, “On an ordinary day, I would have laughed out loud and that would trigger a string of jolly conversations and jokes. But this was no laughing matter. It was a grim piece of information that was capable of turning my world upside down. I wasn't the only one responsible for the situation, so I called the man whose potent seed had germinated in me. His name is Michael Owusu Addo, a renowned Ghanaian musician who is better known as Sarkodie.“

Sarkodie began by acknowledging Yvonne Nelson's courage to speak out but advises her to be mindful of selectively choosing what to reveal.

He asserts that nobody asked her to share their personal experiences and implies that if she wants to discuss their relationship, she should be transparent about her entire romantic history.

He claimed that Yvonne Nelson informed him of her pregnancy and he suggested that she keeps the baby. However, she explained that she wanted to complete her education instead.

Sarkodie also revealed that he still has doubts about Yvonne Nelson's pregnancy because he offered to support her by providing medical care, but she declined, saying she didn't need it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The back-and-forth between Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson sparked public interest and discussions as fans and listeners share their thoughts on Sarkodie's response and the revelations from both sides.

2. Hajia 4Reall $2m romance scam saga

News broke on the 15, May, 2023 that Hajia 4 Reall has been extradited from the UK to the US for allegedly defrauding elderly, single American men and women for over $2 million in a depraved lonely hearts scam.

According to information by Federal prosecutors, the Ghanaian social media influencer, real name Mona Faiz Montrage appeared in federal court in Manhattan on Monday for her alleged involvement in several romance scams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sexy swimwear inspired by our Ghanaian celebs Pulse Ghana

According to the prosecution, Hajia 4 Reall's romance scam targeted elderly and single Americans who were living alone.

In reports seen by Pulse Ghana, 'she entered a not-guilty plea to the allegations, and according to her attorney, she will be released in the upcoming days on a $500,000 bail with GPS monitoring via an ankle monitor'.

According to the prosecutors, from at least 2013 through 2019, Hajia 4Reall was involved with a group of con artists from West Africa who assumed fake identities to trick people into thinking they were in relationships with them using emails, texts and social media messages.

Hajia 4Reall was arrested on Nov. 10, 2022, in the UK for the alleged conspiracy and brought to the US on Friday. She is now being charged with wire fraud, money laundering, receipt of stolen money and conspiracy. She faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the top charge.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Nana Ama Mcbrown departure from UTV to TV3

Everyone’s favorite Ghanaian actress and Television Personality, Nana Ama McBrown officially joined Onua TV in March 2023.

The celebrated actress made the announcement via her social media platforms this Monday Morning.Nana Ama is the latest addition of the list of show host on Onua T and Radio, a subsidiary of Media General Group. The new venture came after her spot at United Television was taken over by MzGee, an ace journalist and show host.

Nana Ama Mcbrown was the host for United Showbiz show on United Television. Although the actress did not release any official statement vis-a-vis her absence on UTV , rumours had it that she resigned her position as the host of United Showbiz.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports, the actress decided to take a back United Showbiz had been sued a number of times for defamation hence she choosing peace over money.

McBrown’s departure from UTV sparked a lot of controversy with some people calling her ungrateful for leaving a platform that gave her the fame she has today.

4. Shatta Wale fights with StoneBwoy over stadium

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy can seem to get a break from beefing. This time their fight was about a venue for the upcoming events in December .

ADVERTISEMENT

Shatta Wale attacked his colleague in the industry Stonebwoy for allegedly trying to sabotage his upcoming Freedom Wave Concert with Medikal scheduled for December 25th.

According to Shatta Wale, he has booked the Accra Sports Stadium from the 20th to the 25th of December 2023 for his programme with each day having an activity.

Shatta mentioned that everything was going well until he was informed that the show couldn’t be held because Stonebwoy had booked the venue for his Bhim Nation concert on 22nd December.

Stonebwoy’s show date for the show was meant to be on the 23rd of December but he had to change the date to the 22nd to allow Shatta Wale and his team to get the grounds prepared for their concert.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was alleged that Shatta Wale despite choosing the venue for his concert was yet to make payment for the venue and it was at the point of payment that he was informed that Stonebwoy had paid for the place on 22nd December.

Though Shatta Wale had activities lined up for the period, it was alleged that all those other activities were going to happen outside the main stadium and not inside as some people claim.

The claim by Shatta Wale that it was the President’s daughter who asked that the stadium be handed to Stonebwoy for his concert has been challenged by some people citing that the National Sports Authority has the sole right on who to use their venues and the president’s daughter has no say.

5.NPP thugs storm UTV, stop United Showbiz

In a shocking turn of events, alleged thugs affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) stormed the studios of UTV on Saturday, October 7, 2023, abruptly halting the live broadcast of United Showbiz.

ADVERTISEMENT

Approximately seven minutes into the show, which was being broadcast live , voices of agitation could be heard in the background as host MzGee introduced the program. The evident confusion on the host's face was followed by an extended break in production before the program was eventually taken off the air.

Numerous reports that emerged after the sudden interruption of the production suggest that the show was disrupted by a group of men who entered the studios with hostile intentions.

According to these reports, the agitated individuals had entered the studio with the apparent aim of confronting Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A Plus, who is a regular panel member on the show.

Subsequent videos shared on social media depict a chaotic scene within the UTV studio, with several men calling out for A Plus.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are waiting for A Plus today... A Plus has to explain to us why he tore our paper from the NPP party. We are here, we are waiting for A Plus. We are protecting our party property," one of the men is heard shouting in the studio.

6.Ama Governor denied entry to the Bar again

In 2022, despite completing all necessary requirements, Ama governor was denied call to the Bar after the council said it had received a complaint which described Ama Governor engaging in “conduct unbecoming of an applicant to be called to the Bar”

The decision led to public outcry both on and off social media with many questioning the basis for such a decision while others commended the General Legal Council for its decisions.

Ama Governor Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Ama Governor herself denied engaging in any offensive behaviour or inappropriate communications. She maintained that she has not been informed of any specific instances of misconduct and feels she was treated unfairly.

However, in September 2023, a report by the General Legal Council at the 2022/2023 bar conference indicated that the complaint was considered by a committee and that she had been permitted to begin applications to be called to the Bar for the October/November 2023 sessions.

Ama Governor Pulse Ghana

However, in October Ama Governor was been denied a Call to the Bar by the General Legal Council for the second time running.

This came ahead of this year's Call to the Bar ceremony scheduled for Friday October 20, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a letter, dated 18 October 2023 and signed by Justice Cyra Pamela C. A. Koranteng (JA); the Judicial Secretary, the decision was based on the Council's scrutiny of Ms. Elorm Ababio's conduct leading up to her application.

In a previous letter dated 13 March 2023, the General Legal Council had outlined their intent to observe her conduct during this period.

"Following a meeting held on Tuesday, 17 October 2023 the General Legal Council resolved that Ms. Elorm Ababio's application should be declined due to certain elements noted in her public conduct prior to the submission of her application."

Ama Governor Pulse Ghana

7.Celebrities at Occupy Julorbi House protest

ADVERTISEMENT

A number of Ghanaian celebrities added their voices to the calls for the release of protestors of who want to be allowed to picket at the Jubilee House following their arrest earlier at the first protest during a gathering at the 37 Hospital bus station.

Taking to their various social media handles to express their frustrations with their arrests, the likes of rapper Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur, Actor/politician, John Dumelo, actress Efia Odo, DJ Black, KiDi, Lydia Forson, Medikal, M.anifest, Black Sherif, among others are challenging the Police to do right by the people.

Ghanaian Celebrities join #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest Pulse Ghana

The Accra-based civil society group organising the protest, Democracy Hub, had earlier notified the Ghana Police Service of their planned demonstration on Nkrumah Memorial Day to call on “the President and members of the Economic Management Team to #FixTheCountry in light of the level of economic mismanagement and theft that has engulfed our government from the highest levels.”