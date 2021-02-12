The Nigerian singer in advanced has pulled a romantic surprise on his girlfriend to make her feel special and loved even before the day approaches.

Mr Eazi showing his romantic side decided to set a private fanciful dinner with Temi Otedola the love of his life. At this private dinner for two, the 'Hollup' singer hired saxophonist who played love songs for their lovey-dovey moment.

Mr Eazi and girlfriend Temi Otedola

Mr Eazi and his girlfriend Temi Otedola are in the in news and as usual its for all the cutest reasons. [Instagram/JTOFashion]

Temi, who is the daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, teased fans on social media with the intimate moment that came as a surprise for her at a coded location in Accra, where the singer has been since December.

Captioning one of the black and white short videos below that she first shared to her Instastory, the model, fashion influencer who is an actress as well, wrote "early vals day surprise".

Mr Eazi and Temi have been dating for four years now. The love-pair has managed to become one of the favourite showbiz couples in Africa as they frequently update their social media platforms with their love story.