My ex-boyfriend ruined our relationship with his insecurities - MzVee

When asked if her man has ever had issues with her music career, MzVee revealed that her ex-boyfriend wasn’t too confident in her abilities as a musician which later grew into jealousy and insecurities.

MzVee was speaking in an interview with Zionfelix. She noted that as a performer, she attracted the interest of men from many areas of life, including those from distant nations. But her ex-boyfriend got upset by this attention.

"He started getting jealous and stuff like that. He just couldn't handle it. It comes with the work. Female musicians get a lot of passes from men and stuff like that and to be with a female musician is a little tough. You have to be confident about yourself. Because she will meet a lot of men and at a point, you will think she does even love you."

"You just see all these people with lots of money who come from different countries. And if you are not confident, it will spoil your relationship and that's what happens. He was insecure I think," she said.

They finally broke up because they couldn’t come to terms with one other’s ambitions, she said.