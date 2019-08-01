The Ghanaian singer was speaking on Okay FM and at a point whilst addressing reports of her mother’s home razed down by a fire disaster, some couple of days ago, she mentioned that she was broken by the news.

The “Ghana Boys” singer said she was so hurt because she knows how her mother has struggled to reach where she is now because she was once a pure seller. “My mother suffered, she even sold pure in Accra before” she said.

Detailing the struggles of her family, Wendy Shay said her father died when she was a child and that caused her family some challenges until they moved to Germany, where the system made it possible for them to have a livelihood.

Wendy Shay, however, emphasized that living aboard doesn’t mean one is rich because people still hustle abroad. “People think when you live abroad you are rich but it’s not actually like that, people hustle” pulse.come.gh heard her say.

Watch the vidoe below for more.

