According to the 'Something' hitmaker, she is not worried about the mean comments regarding her performance and attire
My performance at the Global Citizen Festival is my best ever – Gyakie
“Songbird” Gyakie has described her performance at the Global Citizen Festival which happened on Saturday, September 24 as the best in her music career.
Gyakie stressed on the 3FM Drive with Giovani that trolls came out on social media to share their opinion, but that does not affect her because they are just opinions.
The Waka Waka singer said while people were trolling her online, she had a lot of requests from industry players and other musicians to work with her after the performance.
Gyakie added that she enjoyed her performance and loved her outfit.
Song Bird, as she calls herself, was among the selected musicians to perform at the first-ever Global Citizen Festival in Ghana at the Black Star Square.
She was ushered to the historic stage by a military band as she majestically walked on the stage in an elegant outfit.
We all can attest to the fact that she loves wearing mid-riff tops and figure-hugging trousers and this look for the Global Citizen Festival truly represented her personality.
Gyakie was the only female artiste to perform on the same stage with Ghana's very own Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and international musicians, Usher, Stormzy, Tems, and SZA.
The 23-year-old is currently promoting her EP titled My Diary, with the number five track called Something already scoring her new records.
The event saw the likes of Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Gyakie, Yaw Tog, Kwesi Arthur, Oxlade, Tiwa Savage, Tems and Pheelz mount the stage to deliver electrifying performances on the night. The night was also crowned by stunning performances from multiple-award-winning American superstar Usher, UK’s Stormzy as well as American R&B singer SZA.
