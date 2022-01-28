MzBel sadly announces death of her father

Colleague socialites and fans have since been expressing their condolences to the '16 Years' singer.

"My condolences dear. Be strong," actress Zynnel Zuh wrote and Nikki Samonas added "My deepest warmest condolence". TV Host, Mona Gucci also sympathizing with the singed said "Oh nana Akua…awww am so sorry…😑💔… @mzbeldaily".

The cause of MzBel's father's death has not been disclosed yet. The sad news is coming a day after Mzbel's estranged friend, Afia Schwarzenegger held a one-week commemoration for her late father, Mr Augustine Agyei who died at age 84.

The ceremony was graced by some of the affluent Ghanaian showbiz personalities who stormed the venue in style as some of them arrived in their flashy cars. Tracey Boakye being Tracey Boakye arrived in extravaganza style and also made cash rain.

Putting on a show at the ceremony, Tracey Boakye also decided to spray money on her best friend to console her. Angel Broadcasting Network's Director and host of Restorations, Stacy Amoateng was also present and made money rain at the venue.

The venue which also became a centre of attraction for people living around also witnessed the presence of Fada Dickson, Nana Ama McBrown and arrived at the scene in their flashy cars.