According to Moesha Boduong, Sandra Ankobiah dates men for money just like she does. She also claimed the Ghanaian lawyer dated someone who has landed in jail over drug trafficking crimes. The repented actress made these allegations in a bizarre apology.
Nana Aba jumps to Sandra Ankobiah's defence over Moesha's claim of her dating men for cash
Nana Aba Anamoah has turned P.R.O for Sandra Ankobiah her best friend over Moesha Boduong's recent claims.
"Sandra I’m very sorry for telling people that you had a boyfriend that was in jail for drugs and I also heard it from people and I never said it to make you look bad, everyone talks about everyone in our industry," she said.
"I know you’ve also spoken about me and laughed at my fake designers," Moesha added.
Also sharing a prophecy for Sandra Ankobiah as she also mentioned that "I know you love me because God brought you into my life and you will marry my uncle and you two will love each other".
According to her, she will defend Sandra against naysayers because "we both date men for money".
After Moesha's viral comment, Sandra Ankobiah shared another photo from her London vacation and Moesha came to drop another comment to say that "I love you my sister in law. God loves you more".
In reply, Sandra wrote, "@moeshaboduong I love you too my dear, but please get off social media and seek help". However, Nana Aba whilst adding her two cents to the discussion also replied to Moesha's comment and warned her to stop telling lies about Sandra.
"Without a shred of doubt Sandra loves you too but stop peddling lies about her," the Gh One TV broadcaster wrote. It's however not surprising that Nana Aba has come to Sandra's defence. The two have been known as best friends.
