Nana Addo can't fix Ghana alone, fix your attitude - Afia Schwarzenegger (VIDEO)

"H.E Nana Addo is only one person out of 30 something million people so he can not fix the country alone, we need to fixed our attitude," the mother of three said in a video she has shared on social media.

"Anytime you enter any office, somebody wants a bribe, police are taking bribe. Is it the president who has asked you to go and take a bribe? Has the president told anyone to go and do any open deification," she quizzed.

Ghanaians on social media have been using the now trending #FixTheCountry hashtag to protest against the NPP government over the high cost of living, erratic power supply, increment in fuel prices, unemployment among others.

Disagreeing with the protestors, Afia said "when they give you a job, you come today and you don't go, is that the President's problem, is the president the reason why the entertainment has collapsed?"