RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nana Addo can't fix Ghana alone, fix your attitude - Afia Schwarzenegger (VIDEO)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Afia Schwarzenegger is opposing the trending #FixTheCountry protest on social media.

Nana Addo and Afia Schwarzenegger
Nana Addo and Afia Schwarzenegger Nana Addo and Afia Schwarzenegger Pulse Ghana

According to the social media commentator, who campaigned for the NPP in the 2020 elections, President Nana Addo can not fix Ghana alone because he is not Jesus, hence, she is rather advising #FixTheCountry protesters to rather fix their attitude.

Recommended articles

"H.E Nana Addo is only one person out of 30 something million people so he can not fix the country alone, we need to fixed our attitude," the mother of three said in a video she has shared on social media.

"Anytime you enter any office, somebody wants a bribe, police are taking bribe. Is it the president who has asked you to go and take a bribe? Has the president told anyone to go and do any open deification," she quizzed.

Ghanaians on social media have been using the now trending #FixTheCountry hashtag to protest against the NPP government over the high cost of living, erratic power supply, increment in fuel prices, unemployment among others.

Disagreeing with the protestors, Afia said "when they give you a job, you come today and you don't go, is that the President's problem, is the president the reason why the entertainment has collapsed?"

In the video below, she concluded that "fix your attitude, fix your mindset and stop blaming an innocent man, he came to help he is not Jesus".

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Guys like to act like they are not hurt by breakups [Credit - FunnyJunk]