Nana Addo's incompetence has forced Kennedy Agyapong to run for president - Obo Siki

Oboy Siki, real name, Nana Ofori Agyemang, emphasized that even Kennedy Agyapong did not agree with a section of the Ghanaians who described President Akufo-Addo as incompetent until he [Ken] decided to run for the same office.

"NPP has become a cheap party, you have now realized that the Nana Addo you trusted is incompetent, that's why you are seeking to succeed him and rule this country," he said in a video sighted by pulse.com.gh.

Further expressing his disappointment in Nana Akufo-Addo, he said the President is on record to have told Ghanaians that he was not in politics to amass wealth for himself yet after winning power, the narrative has changed.