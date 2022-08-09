RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nana Addo's incompetence has forced Kennedy Agyapong to run for president - Oboy Siki

Oboy Siki says Kennedy Agyapong's decision to run for President is the manifestation of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's gross incompetence.

The Kumawood actor during an interview on Kofi TV said the sitting Ghanaian President has disappointed his supporters because he deceived them.

Oboy Siki, real name, Nana Ofori Agyemang, emphasized that even Kennedy Agyapong did not agree with a section of the Ghanaians who described President Akufo-Addo as incompetent until he [Ken] decided to run for the same office.

"NPP has become a cheap party, you have now realized that the Nana Addo you trusted is incompetent, that's why you are seeking to succeed him and rule this country," he said in a video sighted by pulse.com.gh.

Further expressing his disappointment in Nana Akufo-Addo, he said the President is on record to have told Ghanaians that he was not in politics to amass wealth for himself yet after winning power, the narrative has changed.

The opinionated yet controversial filmmaker accused the President of pocketing State funds. "We the Ghanaians who are idiots thought Akufo-Addo was a wealthy person; and he confirmed that assumption himself by publicly stating that he was not in politics to amass wealth for himself, but today, all our monies are in Akufo-Addo's pocket," he said.

