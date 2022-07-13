Nana Ama Mcbrown sadly opens up on how she got pregnant through artificial means (VIDEO)

According to Nana Ama Mcbrown who is in her mid-forties, she has been wanting to have a child since the age of 23.

"I’ve always wanted a baby since age 23, more than 20 years now, way before I started my career but along the line I had to let it go and concentrate on my career hoping for nature to take its course,” she said in an interview hosted by Naa Ashorkor.

Pulse Ghana

The 44-year--old Kumawood superstar welcomed her first child, Baby Maxin, a few months before she turned 42. Further opening up on her pregnancy journey, she revealed that she was going through a procedure to cleanse her womb.

"I started the treatment about 8 years ago because the doctors said I have to cleanse my womb. They insert a tube and pour a liquid in there. It was painful, mine was painful ... but they didn't know why I was not getting pregnant," she said.

"However, when I started IVF, it took me about 8 months before I got pregnant and that is because I had fibroid, they had to take the fibroid off and I had to stay home for about 3 months before they started the main IVF procedure," she recounted.

"I am saying for the first time, my tubes one of them was damaged and they had to take it off. I shouldn't have said this but Naa a lot of women are going through this. Mine, I have gotten a result, I have gotten Maxine and what I wanted," she added.