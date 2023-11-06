ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Of course I f*cked up' - Hajia 4Reall sings as she links up with Efia Odo in US [VIDEO]

Selorm Tali

Hajia 4Reall met her long-time friend, Efia Odo, after a long while and it turned out to be a lit reunion party for them.

'Of course I f*cked up' - Hajia 4Reall sings as she links up with Efia Odo in U.S (VIDEO)
'Of course I f*cked up' - Hajia 4Reall sings as she links up with Efia Odo in U.S (VIDEO)

The two Ghanaian socialites who have been good friends met in the U.S. where Hajia 4reall has been domiciled due to her legal battle.

Recommended articles

According to Efia Odo, who has been in the U.S. with her family for the past few weeks now, she decided to go and pay Hajia 4Reall a visit at her location. "Came to see my baby," the Ghanaian actress said.

During their time together, the two decided to jam to Black Sherif's 'Kwaku The Traveller' song which got Hajia 4Reall excitedly singing out loud the part of the song that says "of course I f*cked up, who never f*ck up hands in the air."

ADVERTISEMENT

This has left some social media users wondering if the Ghanaian socialite is sending a cryptic message. Hajia 4Reall has been domiciled in the United States of America where she is facing charges over a $2m romance scam.

Hajia 4Reall was arrested in the United Kingdom on November 10, 2022, and was extradited from the United Kingdom on May 12, 2023.

Hajia 4Reall
Hajia 4Reall Hajia 4Reall Pulse Ghana

According to the prosecution, the Ghanaian socialite's alleged romance scam targeted elderly and single Americans who were living alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Federal prosecutors add that Hajia 4Reall, real name Mona Faiz Montrage appeared in federal court in Manhattan on Monday, 15th May 2023, for her alleged involvement in several romance scams.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

John Dumelo begins backwards barefooted walking from Legon main gate to Presec

John Dumelo begins backwards barefooted walking from Legon main gate to Presec [WATCH]

Singer Simi preaches self love

Simi slams female pastor for preaching against accepting natural hair

Bella Shmurda does not know how to move on following Mohbad's death.

I haven't been happy for days - Bella Shmurda mourns friend Mohbad

Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan celebrates his marriage annulment with Mr Drew's 'Case' remix