'Of course I f*cked up' - Hajia 4Reall sings as she links up with Efia Odo in US [VIDEO]

According to Efia Odo, who has been in the U.S. with her family for the past few weeks now, she decided to go and pay Hajia 4Reall a visit at her location. "Came to see my baby," the Ghanaian actress said.

During their time together, the two decided to jam to Black Sherif's 'Kwaku The Traveller' song which got Hajia 4Reall excitedly singing out loud the part of the song that says "of course I f*cked up, who never f*ck up hands in the air."

ADVERTISEMENT

This has left some social media users wondering if the Ghanaian socialite is sending a cryptic message. Hajia 4Reall has been domiciled in the United States of America where she is facing charges over a $2m romance scam.

Hajia 4Reall was arrested in the United Kingdom on November 10, 2022, and was extradited from the United Kingdom on May 12, 2023.

Hajia 4Reall Pulse Ghana

According to the prosecution, the Ghanaian socialite's alleged romance scam targeted elderly and single Americans who were living alone.

ADVERTISEMENT