Osebo The Zaraman: Sick Ghanaian fashion icon hospitalized after surgery

Selorm Tali

The disappearance of Osebo the Zaraman from social media has triggered a flurry of speculation online, with rumours ranging from his purported arrest in Italy to various other conjectures.

The Ghanaian fashion icon seemed to have entered a phase of dormancy following the debut of his 'Osebo Collection' in January. The event boasted notable guests such as Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and many others.

After three months, the once-vibrant fashion aficionado, who had been actively engaging with his online audience, seemed to have taken a hiatus.

Afia Schwarzenegger, a close associate of Osebo, took to social media to provide insight into the situation of the renowned boutique owner. In a live TikTok video, Afia dismissed rumours of Osebo's alleged arrest in Italy and refuted claims of him being confined to bed.

"Osebo is unwell, I've spoken to him. He underwent surgery and is presently recuperating. Can we allow him the space to recover? Additionally, contrary to social media rumours, he's not on his deathbed. He hasn't been arrested either. He already had knee issues, which have exacerbated," she said.

