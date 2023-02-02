ADVERTISEMENT
Osei Kwame Despite floods the streets of Accra with G Wagons on his 61st birthday

Dr Osei Kwame Despite is 61 years today, February 2, 2023.

Another big birthday celebration is about happen as Ghanaian rich man, Osei Kwame Despite, celebrates his birthday today, February 2, 2023.

Owner of the Despite Group of Companies, Dr Osei Kwame ‘Despite’ is 60 years today February 2, 2023.

Obviously, a big feat to celebrate, Ghanaians are expectant of the ceremony as it has been done over the years.

A snippet of the celebration is already going viral. A video of a long convoy of luxury cars has already set social media ablaze ahead of what to expect for the celebration.

Last year, the business mogul set the whole social media on fire with his 60th birthday celebration.

Amongst other things, Osei Kwame Despite flew to Kumasi to celebrate his birthday.

The 'Rich man' gifted his sisters two houses today with other items.

He climaxed the celebration with a plush party at his residence which saw in attendance colleagues 'Rich men', celebrities, family, politicians amongst others.

