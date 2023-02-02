Osei Kwame Despite floods the streets of Accra with G Wagons on his 61st birthday

Owner of the Despite Group of Companies, Dr Osei Kwame ‘Despite’ is 60 years today February 2, 2023.

Obviously, a big feat to celebrate, Ghanaians are expectant of the ceremony as it has been done over the years.

A snippet of the celebration is already going viral. A video of a long convoy of luxury cars has already set social media ablaze ahead of what to expect for the celebration.

Last year, the business mogul set the whole social media on fire with his 60th birthday celebration.

Amongst other things, Osei Kwame Despite flew to Kumasi to celebrate his birthday.

The 'Rich man' gifted his sisters two houses today with other items.