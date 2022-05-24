Pappy Kojo warns UTV not to play his music again as he calls out Kwame A Plus

The 'Towel' singer who is signed on to Off Da Ground record label owned by Fuse ODG appeared on the last weekend's episode of United Showbiz. She, however, had a confrontation with A Plus during the live broadcast.

Reacting to the encounter, Rapper Pappy Kojo took to his Twitter page to call out A Plus. "Ah but isn't Feli an Ewe? Feli ankasa she be humble, like by now A Plus turn kitiw fast fast," read his tweet dated May 23.

Commenting on allegations Kwame levelled against Fuse ODG for standing with his signee, Feli, the 'Koobi' rapper shared another tweet where he wrote, "LMAOOO A Plus say Fuse ein goat achievement be buying a house for East Legon but A Plus woegyim anaa, kwasia no be @utvghana u end up on after your failed music career bele fuck old boy, dont let me catch u buoyyyy."

Pappy Kojo also extended his rage to the local television for providing a platform for the musician cum politician to disrespect and carry his attacks on personalities, especially women.

"Yo @utvghana if you don't know & you play any Pappy Kojo music on your yawa station you go feel me waaaa gbemi station," in a separate tweet he added, "Unfollow me now @utvghana."

In a separate tweet, he wrote: "A Plus cant rap cant dress & cant also respect women, he only respects women GH think have money like Yvonne, how can u be old & ignorant. Fuck UTV & anyone who watches UTV."

Pulse Ghana

Reacting to their encounter, Fuse ODG shared a tweet to say that "this #UnitedShowbiz panel interview with @FeliNuna has displayed how dangerous the creative industry space is for women in Ghana. A man should have the right to want to have sex with the woman if the woman needs their investment? Proud of Feli for standing up & #IStandWithFeli".

A Plus in response decided to jab Fuse ODG. He took to social media to say that "@fuseodg your greatest achievement as a musician was to buy a house at East Legon and teach young boys and girls how to do drugs. I came to your house and all I saw was young boys and girls doing drugs.

"It was sad how young girls who wanted to be stars were being laid from room to room. Some of these girls looked underage. Do you know why police used to come around there? I felt sad for the young people, especially the girls. So you know what I did? Ask police commander Asare formerly of East Legon police station. I told him to keep an eagle 👁 eye on you," he added.

Pulse Ghana