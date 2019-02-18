The veteran singer and songwriter died last week in his apartment at Royal Richester Hotel at East Legon, Accra.

Until his demise, Willie Roi was the Artistes and Repertoire Manager for Zylofon Music and also doubled as the head of the Zylofon Arts Club.

Over the weekend, some music stars made their way to his family house to pay their respects.

The occasion saw the likes of Opanka, Donzy Chaka, Feli Nuna, Kofi Kinaata and a host of other musicians turn up to mourn their senior colleague.

Legendary musicians like Kwadwo Akwaboah Snr, Charles Amoah and Bessa Simmons were also present at the ceremony.

The one-week memorial of the late Willie Roi was held at Tema Community 7 on Sunday, February 17.