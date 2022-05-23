RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Psalm Adjetefio to be buried on June 4

Authors:

Kofi Boateng

The family of the late veteran actor, Psalm Adjetefio, has made public the date for his final funeral rites.

Psalm Adjetefio
Psalm Adjetefio

The family announced that he will be buried on June 4, 2022.

The finale rites will be held at the forecourt of the defunct Ghana International Trade Fair Centre, La – Accra.

This became widely known after television presenter, Barima Kaakyire Agyemang revealed via his Facebook page the plans of the actor’s family.

The burial service is expected to be thronged by several stars in the entertainment industry as well as key personalities in the country.

Psalm Adjetefio died on April 8, from an illness that was not disclosed by the family. The actor died in the early hours of Friday, April 8, 2022, at his home in Ayikuma in the Greater Accra Region.

He was reported to be battling with some heart issues and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

The late actor, popularly known as TT, featured in many movies such as; Papa Lasisi, The Chosen One, American Boy and The Scent of Danger.

Before his death, the actor made a lot of headlines after he solicited for funds to settle some bills, something that attracted a huge backlash from many Ghanaians.

There were several donations made to him, however, he came back complaining about challenges because the donations were not enough to settle his expenses.

Amidst the many donations included GH¢50,000 from Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, and a monthly GH¢1,500 stipend from Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey.

Authors:

Kofi Boateng

