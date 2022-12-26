Pulse Picks: Best new Ghana artistes of the year 2022

These ‘new school’ artists are breaking barriers and lifting the flag of Ghana high with their hard work and talent.

As we close down the chapter of 2022, we have identified some new Ghanaian artists who have broken records this year.

1. Larruso

Larruso is one of the new school generations artists in Ghana, whose fans keeps increasing as the days goes by. He has collaborated with top-notch Ghanaian musical artists including; Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Samini and many others. The singer has a very unique versatile pattern in doing music which his fans loves.

However, Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall and Afrobeats artist who made his swift rise in the music scene in 2019 following the release of his debut single “Killy Killy”.

His mid-tempo soundtrack captioned, Midnight, is one of his biggest 2022 songs, for his esteem fanbase to emanate pleasure and vibes from It. He really put a lot of effort into his creative output this year, and we can't help but give him his flowers.

He was nominated in the 2021 VGMA’s in the category of Best New Artist of the Year. All though he lost the award to Mr. Drew, he has gone ahead to prove himself in the last year.

2. Malcolm Nuna

Malcolm Nuna is one of the fast-rising musicians we have in Ghana. He’s already claimed Wizkid’s record after his song ‘Money Man’ received upwards of 150,000 views within three days of its release and that is very impressive for a new artist who just had his breakthrough.

The 20-year-old released his first single ‘Staircase’ in 2019 and followed it up with ‘Here to Stay’ and ‘Make Up Your Mind’.

Within a short period of time, he’d started to build an audience and it only encouraged him to do more. He dropped three more songs ‘Que Sera Sera’, ‘Man Like Nuna’ and ‘Small Circle’.

With a great momentum, Malcolm Nuna has already released a full album ‘Hasta la Vista’ which has 17-tracks. It was released under the Accra-based record label, Alkians Entertainment, which is credited for discovering him.

One of his headlining singles from the album Money Man’ received over 150,000 streams within the first three days of release, a feat that saw him eclipse Nigerian superstar Wizkid’s 11-year record.

The album features several high-profile collaborations with artists like Dead Peepol, Yaw Tog, Big Chris, Hotkid, Phronesis and Fameye and others.

With the dizzying pace that his career is taking, Malcolm has managed to score a couple of gigs at the 3Music Awards Boiler Room, New York Fashion Week and Vodafone Ghana Music Awards among others.

In 2021, Malcolm won the Next Rated Star at the 3Music Awards. In the same year, he was nominated for the Unsung Artiste of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

3. Naana Blu

Ghana’s fast rising female vocalists; Naana Blu is one who is gradually becoming a storm in the Ghana’s music industry.

She was signed onto the label after the controversial exit of singer eShun. Naana’s joining of the label was met with controversies as well. Her former record label secured some court injunctions against Quophimens and Naana Blu for breach of contract. Naana Blu joined around 2019 and she has been doing well. Quophimens Music is a record label owned by Stephen Mensah who is a broadcaster with GBC’s Radio Central in Central Region.

She burst onto the music scene after doing a cover of Kofi Kinaata’s “Things Fall Apart” song. Naana performed a visual rendition of Kofi Kinaata’s popular song; Things Fall Apart. The fanti singer’s peformance was met with love by almost all the top industry players. The cover she did earned her a performance at Citi Fm’s most popular show; December to Remember Show.

Some of her songs include Ohia, Odo Asem, This is highlife, No Pressure and others we believe will be released soon.

Naana Blu was nominated in the Unsung category in the 2021 VGMA where she happened to be in the same category as Nanky, Oseikrom Sikanii, Malcomnuna, Kwame Yogot, Kobby Tuesday, Adelaide The Seer and Queendarlyn.

4. Lasmid

Lasmid Nathaniel Owusu is a popular Ghanaian rapper and songwriter who was regarded as an underground artist until the year 2022, when his single “Friday night” made waves both locally and internationally. The song is considered one of the biggest songs in 2022.

He rose to fame after releasing a remix of his single titled “Sika” which featured Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene and with is we see that Lasmid is quite young and has great career prospects in the Ghanaian music industry.

Lasmid won the 8th edition of the MTN Hitmaker in 2019 and he won for himself a GHC 120,000 recording contract. He is currently signed unto the Highly Spiritual Record label.