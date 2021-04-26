Rev Obofour brags about his wife's 'huge natural bum' (WATCH)

According to Rev Obofour, he cannot get over his wife’s bum, adding that it will lead him to his grave.

"I big bum is just passing by,” he said about his wife in the new viral video. “It is a sight to behold. You wish you were in my house. OMG, look at what is shaking in front of me. You will kill me.”

He continued: “I'm stunned. Just look at it (bum). She is climbing the stairs.”

Rev Obofour further threw a shade at a certain woman who underwent liposuction just to have his wife’s figure but failed.

“Someone wishes to be you. Someone wishes to have your type of bum, Yaa. People copying you did liposuction and failed. They had big bellies instead of bums,” he added.

Rev Obofour and Ciara Antwi one of the popular Ghanaian Christian couples who constantly show their affections to each other on social media.

From going on vacations to celebrating success and throwing expensive parties, the couple is known for show-offs.

Last year, Ciara Antwi was filmed twerking on Rev Obofour in public.