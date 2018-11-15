Rosemond Brown joins Sister Derby’s #Kakalika Challenge

Rosemond Brown may have just declared her stance by joining the newest trending challenge in the Ghanaian social media, the Sister Derby’s #Kakalika challenge.
Rosemond Brown has finally joined the #kakalika challenge. We are just a bit surprised that she didn’t join earlier on which is so unlike her. Anyways our award-winning actress dressed up in only a tee can be seen in the video dancing to the Kakalika Love song.
The newest trending challenge in the Ghanaian social media space is the Kakalika challenge. Aside from creating content that resonates with the relationship challenges of most women, Sister Derby has also made it more competitive by offering weekly cash prizes.
And to think all these wonderful ideas were borne out of a heartbreaking experience. Well, if you are going to cry, you might as well do that in Dubai.
