Samuel Kofi Acheampong; son of Dr Kwaku Oteng suspended as ABN CEO in leaked MEMO

Selorm Tali

The Chief Executive Officer of Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN), Samuel Kofi Acheampong has been suspended by the The Board of Directors of the company.

Samuel Kofi Acheampong and Dr Kwaku Oteng
Samuel Kofi Acheampong and Dr Kwaku Oteng

In a letter dated November 30, 2022, Samuel, who is widely known as the son of Ghanaian businessman, Dr Kwaku Oteng has also been relieved of his post as the CEO of Angel Broadcasting Network.

According to the leaked internal MEMO, Samuel Kofi Acheampong will still work with ABN but now as the General Manager of Angel FM in Kumasi.

Ohemaa Woyeje and Samuel Kofi Acheampong, CEO of ABN
Ohemaa Woyeje and Samuel Kofi Acheampong, CEO of ABN

"Please be informed that, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 28 November, 2022 at Adonko Factory, Kronum-Abuohia in Kumasi took a decision to suspend Mr. Samuel Kofi Acheampong, the Chief Executive Officer of ABN for a month without pay effective December 02, 2022," the letter signed by the Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr Kwaku Oteng , said.

"Further, the Board has relieved him of his role as the CEO of ABN to General Manager, Angel FM - Kumasi. His new role takes effect from January 02, 2023. The Board directed the President and Founder/Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Kwaku Oteng to hold the forte until a substantive CEO is appointed," the MEMO stated.

Workers with the media outfit has been encouraged to work with faith and not allow any emerging issues to distract their commitment.

"We entreat all Workers. Managers and Unit Heads especially within ABN to work harder and continue to keep faith with the Group and should not allow the emerging issues to affect their deliverables," the MEMO read.

It is, however, unclear what has influenced the actions taken against Samuel Kofi Acheampong in the leaked MEMO below.

Samuel Kofi Acheampong; son of Dr Kwaku Oteng suspended as ABN CEO in leaked MEMO
Samuel Kofi Acheampong; son of Dr Kwaku Oteng suspended as ABN CEO in leaked MEMO
Selorm Tali

